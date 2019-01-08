ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 6,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,793,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 68,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,724,000 after purchasing an additional 610,052 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,596,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

