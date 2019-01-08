Actuant Co. (ATU) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Actuant worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Actuant during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Actuant during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Actuant during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Actuant during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Actuant by 50.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ATU opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Actuant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATU. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Actuant from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Actuant to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

