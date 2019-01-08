Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $6.06 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $540.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva bought 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

