AdHive (ADH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,966.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, AdHive has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $314,201.00 and approximately $32,966.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,221,314 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

