Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $258.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $87,013.00 and $258.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023622 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,320,119 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

