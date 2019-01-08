Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 434.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 222.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 197,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 136,419 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,681.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $319,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $29,318,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Shares of KNX opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

