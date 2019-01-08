Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,157 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth $22,682,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,657,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,678,000 after purchasing an additional 542,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

