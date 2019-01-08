Adyen (ADYEN) Given a €624.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €624.00 ($725.58) price objective on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €593.43 ($690.03).

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.