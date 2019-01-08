Aegeus (AEG) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Aegeus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Aegeus has a market cap of $141,273.00 and approximately $2,372.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 32,747,068 coins and its circulating supply is 26,603,620 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io.

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

