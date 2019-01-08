Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,085,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,901,000 after purchasing an additional 397,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,183,000 after purchasing an additional 294,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,429,271.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

