AK Steel (AKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AKS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 9,934,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,302. The stock has a market cap of $807.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. AK Steel has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.80.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger K. Newport purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,729.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AK Steel by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,833,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AK Steel by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,024,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,702 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AK Steel by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,908,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,750 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AK Steel by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $4,772,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.