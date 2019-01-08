Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,697 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Akorn were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akorn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

AKRX stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Akorn, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi purchased 25,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

