Allergan (AGN) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allergan from $213.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allergan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.52.

NYSE AGN opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allergan by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,702,000 after acquiring an additional 483,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Allergan in the third quarter valued at about $19,917,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 110.9% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

