Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.68.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $161.69 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $24,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $199,607,500. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 809,427 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 729,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4,390.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 247,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after acquiring an additional 242,470 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.