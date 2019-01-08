Allot Communications Ltd (ALLT) Receives $6.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Allot Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,162. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $207.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 341,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 475,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.