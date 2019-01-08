Alphabet (GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,301.81.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,072.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total value of $6,346,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total value of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,444,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

