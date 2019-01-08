Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,342.11.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,075.92 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/alphabet-inc-googl-holdings-boosted-by-dumont-blake-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.