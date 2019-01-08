Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (down previously from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,342.11.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,075.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

