Altria Group (MO) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $48.78 on Monday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.