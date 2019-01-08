Altria Group (MO) Price Target Cut to $4.20 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $64.00 to $4.20 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 91.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of MO opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 96.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

