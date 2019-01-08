AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

AMAG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $20.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.92.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $559.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.48.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.11). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 791.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 52,356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.