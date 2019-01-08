American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. American Financial Group posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

AFG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.85. 307,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,217. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $121.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $2,610,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.91 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,038.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in American Financial Group by 25,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.