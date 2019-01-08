American National BankShares (AMNB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National BankShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). American National BankShares had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In related news, Director Frank C. Crist, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,556.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin W. Maddux acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,034.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,698 shares of company stock valued at $202,952 in the last three months. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

