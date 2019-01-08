America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT opened at $72.27 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.48. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $167.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $990,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.