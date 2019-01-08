Amerisafe (AMSF) and Protective Insurance (PTVCB) Critical Comparison

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amerisafe and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 2 1 0 2.33 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerisafe currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Amerisafe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 14.15% 15.21% 4.33% Protective Insurance 1.59% -0.37% -0.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerisafe and Protective Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $375.21 million 2.84 $46.23 million $3.08 17.95 Protective Insurance $371.23 million 0.66 $18.32 million N/A N/A

Amerisafe has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Summary

Amerisafe beats Protective Insurance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

