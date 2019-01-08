AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Receives $66.25 Average PT from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $675,224.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,540.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,800 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $180,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,394. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $200,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $253,000.

AMN opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

