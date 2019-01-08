Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Shares Down 6.7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 1,620,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,317,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

