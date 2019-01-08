Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $850.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.58 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $776.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.25 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie set a $106.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

COLM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 106,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,718. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $95.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $1,773,398.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

