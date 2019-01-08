Analysts Anticipate Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) to Post $0.07 EPS

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Salem Media Group’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Salem Media Group an industry rank of 34 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,550. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. Research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 387,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 262,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

