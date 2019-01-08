Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

