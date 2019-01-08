Analysts Anticipate Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.71. Universal Electronics posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Electronics.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

UEIC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,046. The stock has a market cap of $382.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

In other news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $53,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

