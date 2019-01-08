Analysts Expect Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) to Post -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) to report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aspen Insurance’s earnings. Aspen Insurance posted earnings of ($3.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Insurance.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.75 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspen Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Aspen Insurance by 37.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Aspen Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

AHL stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.22. Aspen Insurance has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

