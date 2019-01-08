Analysts Expect Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ earnings. Exela Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exela Technologies.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $383.03 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Exela Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,125. The firm has a market cap of $589.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 673,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 673,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

