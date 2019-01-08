Analysts Expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to announce sales of $169.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.10 million and the lowest is $168.05 million. Global Eagle Entertainment reported sales of $159.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year sales of $656.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.54 million to $657.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $707.86 million, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $712.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

ENT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 2,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,450. The company has a market cap of $206.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,276,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

