Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.39). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.55% and a negative net margin of 2,155.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

PRTK traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 17,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,150. The company has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

In related news, VP William M. Haskel sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,775 shares in the company, valued at $874,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $46,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,248 shares of company stock valued at $377,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 554,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

