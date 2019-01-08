Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stingray Digitl’s Q3 2019 Earnings (RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.