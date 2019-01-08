Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) PT at $26.00

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $22.36 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Appio purchased 25,440 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $584,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $462,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $223,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $223,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $214,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $135,538,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

