Analysts Set CGI (GIB) Target Price at $81.50

Shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NYSE:GIB opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. CGI has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

