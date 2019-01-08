Analysts Set Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Duluth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

In other Duluth news, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $200,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,430 in the last ninety days. 74.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 2,933.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Duluth has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.68 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

