Analysts Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Target Price at $22.67

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,725. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $380.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,368,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 955,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

