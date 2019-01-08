Analysts Set IDEX Co. (IEX) PT at $145.45

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.10.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.86. 25,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. IDEX’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,997,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,197,000 after buying an additional 95,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,993,000 after buying an additional 91,413 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEX by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.