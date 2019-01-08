Analysts Set Insulet Co. (PODD) PT at $97.27

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $98,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $48,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,451 shares of company stock worth $691,834. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 375,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Insulet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

