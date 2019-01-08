Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Target Price at $186.27

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.