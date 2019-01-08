Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Target Price at $33.75

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12,755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2,299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,018,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,535,000 after buying an additional 976,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after buying an additional 823,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,438,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,271,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

