Analysts Set Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) PT at $38.78

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 38,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,400.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,429 shares of company stock worth $2,390,336. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

VCRA traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,053. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $47.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.