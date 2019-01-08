Analyzing Entegris (ENTG) and Flasr (FLSR)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and Flasr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 8.78% 25.34% 12.98% Flasr N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entegris and Flasr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.34 billion 3.06 $85.06 million $1.44 20.17 Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Entegris and Flasr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 0 10 0 3.00 Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegris currently has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Entegris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entegris is more favorable than Flasr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Entegris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Entegris has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flasr has a beta of -2.48, indicating that its share price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flasr does not pay a dividend. Entegris pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Entegris beats Flasr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases for use in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices; and manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Flasr Company Profile

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

