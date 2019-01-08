Analyzing Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) and The GEO Group (GEO)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 7 2 0 2.22 The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.28%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 3.66% 0.92% 0.51% The GEO Group 6.43% 14.63% 3.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $424.50 million 8.73 $23.09 million $1.53 19.33 The GEO Group $2.26 billion 1.12 $146.24 million $2.55 8.14

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.1 million square feet nationwide.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 136 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.