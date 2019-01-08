Analyzing IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (IOFB) & Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH alerts:

This table compares IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 23.18% 8.54% 1.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.90%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $2.80 million N/A N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp $301.12 million 5.56 $60.10 million $1.77 15.14

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Dividends

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pacific Premier Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. It also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. The company conducts business through 33 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California, as well as Clark County, Nevada. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.