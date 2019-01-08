Analyzing Twist Bioscience (TWST) & The Competition

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Twist Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $25.43 million -$71.23 million -1.06 Twist Bioscience Competitors $1.00 billion $89.63 million -4.27

Twist Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience Competitors -5,015.13% -60.99% -25.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twist Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 Twist Bioscience Competitors 727 2479 5699 229 2.59

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $25.99, indicating a potential downside of 4.10%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 54.45%. Given Twist Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

