AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.98. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 41,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,894,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 30,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $2,006,004.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,434,287 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $124.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $147.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

